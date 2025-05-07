Victory Day truce declared by Putin comes into effect

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russia suspends combat operations during a ceasefire declared by President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, or the Eastern Front during WWII where the former Soviet Union fought against Nazi Germany.

The ceasefire came into effect from 00:00 Moscow time (9:00 p/m/ GMT) on May 8 and will last for 72 hours, until 00:00 Moscow time (9:00 p.m. GMT) on May 11.

Putin declared the Victory Day ceasefire in late April. Vladimir Zelensky has publicly turned down this initiative.

However, the Russian side stressed that the country’s armed forces will be ready to repel any attacks should Ukraine violate the truce.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia’s position on the May ceasefire is well-known and there have been no new instructions on this matter. Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops staged a large-scale drone attack on Russian cities in the early hours on Wednesday. Russian air defense forces repelled this attack. Nine drones were shot down near Moscow, the city’s mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, said.

This is the third ceasefire during the special military operation. The fir one was declared on Christmas in 2023. It lasted from 12:00 Moscow time (9:00 a.m. GMT) on January 6 till 24:00 Moscow time (9:00 p.m. GMT) on January 7. It was not observed by Kiev. The second ceasefire was declared on Easter in 2025. It came into force from 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (3:00 p.m. GMT) on April 19 and ended at midnight on April 21. The ceasefire was violated by the Ukrainian side.