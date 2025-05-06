MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. According to Alexander Bastrykin, the chief of Russia’s Investigative Committee, approximately 9,900 foreign mercenaries are actively participating in hostilities alongside the Ukrainian armed forces. He stated, "It has now been established that at least 9,900 mercenaries are involved in combat on the side of the Ukrainian military. Regarding 902 of these individuals, indictments have been issued."

Bastrykin further noted that the majority of these mercenaries originate from Georgia, Britain, the United States, various European nations, and Latin American countries. To date, 406 convictions have been handed down in cases investigated by the IC against a total of 545 Ukrainian servicemen and foreign mercenaries.

He emphasized the ideological underpinnings of the conflict, characterizing the Kiev regime as neo-Nazi in nature. "The inhumanity of the crimes committed - including those against civilians - is evident," Bastrykin remarked. "These crimes include torture and the murder of prisoners of war, looting, and the destruction of cultural and historical monuments. Many of these atrocities, I am certain, remain undisclosed.".