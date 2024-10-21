Russian Pacific Fleet corvettes make friendly call at Myanmar

BANGKOK, October 21. /TASS/. The Pacific Fleet’s corvettes Gromky, Rezky and Hero of Russia Aldar Tsydenzhapov and support vessel Pechenga made a friendly call at Myanmar, the Russian embassy in the Southeast Asian country told TASS on Monday.

"The Russian ships moored at the port of the city of Yangon," military attache Sergey Kurchenko from the Russian embassy in Myanmar said.

An official ceremony to receive Russian Ambassador to Myanmar Iskander Azizov aboard the corvette Gromky took place on Monday. The Pacific Fleet’s combat ships are expected to remain in Yangon until October 23, Russia’s diplomatic mission said.

On October 14-17, the Russian naval group made a friendly call at Malaysia to participate in commemorative events and pay tribute to the crew of the Imperial Russian Navy cruiser Zhemchug, which sank near the coast of Penang Island 110 years ago after it was attacked by the German cruiser Emden during World War I. The Russian sailors laid flowers and wreaths at the graves of 11 crew members of the cruiser Zhemchug at the Western Road Christian Cemetery in George Town and on Jerejak Island, it said.

The Russian Pacific Fleet’s press office reported on October 5 that the corvettes Gromky, Rezky and Hero of Russia Aldar Tsydenzhapov had deployed to the sea to accomplish missions in the Asia-Pacific region. In the Peter the Great Gulf, one of the corvettes took a Pacific Fleet Ka-27 naval helicopter on its board.

During their long-distance deployment, the Pacific Fleet’s naval group will hold a series of drills in the Asia-Pacific region, in particular, to hunt down and destroy a notional enemy’s submarines and practice air defense and anti-saboteur defense at sea, it said.