Mi-28NME helicopter first time showed at Army 2024 forum

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 12. /TASS/. The Russian strike helicopter Mi-28NME was for the first time presented at the Army 2024 forum, TASS reports.

The helicopter is placed near the entrance group of the Pavilion B. The video on helicopter’s combat power is also demonstrated there.

The Army 2024 forum is being held from August 12 to 14 in the Moscow Region. Specimens of armament, materiel and special vehicles will be showed to participants during the event. TASS is the strategic media partner of the forum.