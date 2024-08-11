35 Ukrainian UAVs destroyed overnight over five Russian regions — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Air defense systems destroyed 35 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) overnight over the Kursk, Voronezh, Belgorod, Bryansk and Oryol regions, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"During the past night, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using fixed-wing type UAVs and Tochka-U tactical missiles against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were thwarted. Duty air defense systems destroyed 14 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles <...> over the territory of the Kursk region, 16 UAVs were shot down over the territory of the Voronezh region, 3 UAVs [were shot down] over the Belgorod region, and one UAV each was destroyed over the territories of the Bryansk and Oryol regions," the ministry said.