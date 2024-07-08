Components from Avdeyevka lab could be used to produce prussic acid, scientist says

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Chemical components found in a laboratory in Avdeyevka could be used to produce highly toxic prussic acid, chemist Artyom Oganov, a professor at Skoltech and the Russian Academy of Sciences, told TASS.

"These components can be used to produce prussic acid which is extremely toxic, just as cyanide. This is a very dangerous substance," he said.

Earlier, during a news briefing of Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the Russian Defense Ministry showed footage from a Ukrainian chemical laboratory, uncovered near Avdeyevka, presumably designated for the production of chemical warfare agents.