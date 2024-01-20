Russian air defenses down 20 Ukrainian drones, one HIMARS rocket in past day

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russian forces downed 20 Ukrainian drones and a HIMARS rocket in the special military operation zone in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Air defenses downed 20 Ukrainian drones near Lisichansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Bogdanovka and Belogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, as well as near Kazachyi Lageri and Golaya Pristan in the Kherson Region. A HIMARS rocket was also shot down," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 567 planes, 265 helicopters, 10,914 unmanned aerial vehicles, 450 missile systems, 14,705 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,202 multiple rocket launchers, 7,795 field artillery systems and mortars, as well as 17,641 special military motor vehicles, have been wiped out since the start of Moscow’s special military operation.