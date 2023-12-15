Russian Strategic Missile Forces fully ready to perform missions — commander

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The Russian Strategic Missile Forces are currently fully ready to perform missions, Colonel General Sergey Karakayev, the commander of the forces, told the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

"The current state of the missile forces is characterized by high readiness to perform tasks. The capabilities of the armaments, military and special equipment are increasing. The control system for troops and weapons consistently demonstrates its reliability. A special regime of continuous combat duty has been put in place," Karakayev said.

He said the Strategic Missile Forces are now the main component of Russia's strategic nuclear forces. They are armed with the most powerful strategic missile systems with unique combat characteristics.

"It appears that the Strategic Missile Forces will maintain their importance in ensuring the country's security until nuclear weapons lose their deterrent role as a result of scientific and technological progress or changes in the nature of international relations," the commander said.

The Strategic Missile Forces are the most important component of Russia's strategic nuclear forces, which maintain permanent readiness. The forces trace their history back to December 17, 1959, when the Soviet Council of Ministers issued a decree establishing the post of commander-in-chief of the Missile Forces and creating the Main Staff of the Strategic Missile Forces and some other military administration bodies.