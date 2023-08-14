Russian air defenses shoot down two aerial targets over Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, August 14. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems shot down two aerial targets over Belgorod, with no injuries or damage reported, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

"In the Belgorodsky district, our air defenses were at work, shooting down two aerial targets near the village of Pushkarnoye. Emergency services are specifying information on consequences on the ground. According to preliminary information, no one was hurt and there is no damage," the regional governor said.

The regional governor reported on August 13 that air defense capabilities had shot down two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the village of Gorkovsky in the Graivoronsky district and a drone in each of the settlements of Blizhneye, Solomino and Kiselyovo in the Belgorodsky district.

In the settlement of Zhuravlyovka in the same district and the village of Lozovaya Rudka in the Borisovsky district, Ukrainian drones dropped seven explosives on August 13. In addition, a Ukrainian drone smashed into an apartment building in Belgorod, injuring a 10-year-old girl, he said.