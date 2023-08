MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have intercepted 11 HIMARS MLRS rockets, a HARM anti-radar missile and 16 drones of the Ukrainian troops in the past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov told a briefing.

"Air defense system have intercepted in the past day 11 rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and one HARM anti-radar missile. In addition, 16 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down," he said.