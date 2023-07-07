Death toll in Kakhovka dam breach reaches 55 — health officials

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The death toll from the Kakhovka dam breach has risen to 55, health officials told TASS on Friday.

"As many as 144 people have been hospitalized with various injuries. Fifty-five bodies were found," a health official said.

As of Thursday, the number of fatalities stood at 53, with 139 people being injured.

In the early morning hours of June 6, Ukrainian forces delivered a strike on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). The shelling destroyed the hydraulic sluice valves at the HPP’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. The collapse of the hydro plant’s dam has caused serious environmental damage, with farmland along the Dnieper River being washed away and a heightened risk that water levels in the North Crimean Canal will become unsustainably low.