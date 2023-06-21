US disregards Afghan settlement for sake of struggle with Russia — ambassador to UN

UNITED NATIONS, June 21. /TASS/. The West has disregarded the tasks of settlement and reconstruction in Afghanistan to focus entirely on struggling with Russia on the Ukrainian field, Russia's permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

"The loud promises to build long-awaited peace have in fact turned out to be only empty words. Against this background, it is becoming increasingly clear that the United States and other Western countries, which have practically ruined that country over the past 20 years and at the most dramatic moment left its people in the lurch are not at all interested in the genuine settlement and reconstruction of Afghanistan," Nebenzya said.

"What else can explain their unwillingness to provide real assistance for the settlement of an unprecedented humanitarian and economic crisis on various artificial and hypocritical excuses?" the diplomat said. "We know that our Western colleagues simply have no time for Afghanistan. All their forces are focused on the fight with Russia on the Ukrainian field. This is so American - to invade a country under the pretext of fighting terrorism, to turn it into a mess, and then, when the priorities change, to abandon the former minions to the mercy of fate."