NEW YORK, June 13. /TASS/. The Biden Administration is ready to approve shipments of depleted uranium shells for Abrams tanks to Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday citing its sources.

According to the report, the White House agreed to approve the shipment of shells after a series of debates were held to decide which shells should be supplied with the tanks that the US will ship to Ukraine. There are reportedly no obstructions left for approval of this type of ammunition.

The Wall Street Journal notes that the Pentagon insists on sending depleted uranium shells specifically due to their increased efficiency. Administration officials say that the increase in arms shipments aims to help Ukraine achieve progress on the battlefield in order to strengthen Kiev’s negotiating position in case of peace talks.

The newspaper notes that US authorities remain undecided regarding shipments of other weapons that the Pentagon insists on, including cluster munitions. NATO Supreme Allied Commander for Europe, General Christopher Cavoli reportedly told Congress that these munitions will be "very effective" against Russian forces.

On March 20, the media reported that British authorities are ready to ship depleted uranium shells, which are especially effective against armored vehicles, to Ukraine. Toxic and radioactive uranium dust that appears when such shells are detonated may pose a danger to the health of anyone who inhales it. Meanwhile, there have been no large-scale studies to determine how the health of people living in places contaminated with depleted uranium is affected.

On March 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that such plans are proof of the West’s intention to fight against Russia until the last Ukrainian not in word, but in deed. The president noted that Russia will have to react to such steps accordingly.