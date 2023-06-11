Russian forces destroy 30 Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area – top brass

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed roughly 30 Ukrainian troops, a Polish-made Krab artillery gun and a US-manufactured M109 Paladin artillery system in the Kupyansk area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

"In the Kupyansk direction, operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery of the western battlegroup inflicted damage on the Ukrainian army’s manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Krasnoye Pervoye, Sinkovka, Ivanovka, Tabayevka and Kotlyarovka in the Kharkov Region and Artyomovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic. The enemy’s losses amounted to 30 Ukrainian personnel, two pickup trucks, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery gun and a US-manufactured M109 Paladin motorized artillery system and a D-20 howitzer," the spokesman said.

In the area of the settlement of Novomlynsk, a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group was eliminated, the general said.