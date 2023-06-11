Russian forces destroy Ukrainian howitzer, Grad rocket launcher in Kherson area

GENICHESK, June 11. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian howitzer and a Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) in the island area of the Kherson Region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the emergency services said on Sunday.

"A D-30 howitzer with ammunition was destroyed as a result of damage inflicted by units of the Dnepr battlegroup in the island zone. Casualties: three Ukrainian soldiers were killed and another three sustained wounds of varying severity. A Grad MLRS [was destroyed] together with its three-member crew and ammunition," the spokesman said.

In the Kherson direction, Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian Osa-AKM air defense system with its five-member crew and ammunition. In the Kakhovka direction, Russian forces wiped out a Ukrainian army temporary deployment site, killing 10 and wounding 12 enemy troops and destroying two motor vehicles, the spokesman said.

Russian forces also destroyed a Ukrainian army temporary deployment site near Berislav, eliminating seven enemy soldiers and wounding another ten and damaging three vehicles, the spokesman said.