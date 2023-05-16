Ukrainian intelligence admits Kiev behind terror attacks against Russian media figures

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Department Kirill Budanov acknowledged that his agency is behind terrorist attacks against a number of Russian media personalities.

"We have already reached many people, including public and media figures," he said in an interview with Ukrainian blogger Sergey Ivanov, responding to a question about whether Kiev will be able to get to Vladimir Solovyov or Alexander Dugin. Asked whether Zakhar Prilepin was on the list of targets, Budanov said he could "neither confirm nor deny that."

On August 20, 2022, the car of Russian reporter Daria Dugina was blown up in the Moscow Region, killing her. On April 2, 2023, Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky (real name Maxim Fomin) was killed in an explosion in St. Petersburg. On May 6, writer Zakhar Prilepin’s car was blown up in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, killing his bodyguard and injuring Prilepin himself. According to the investigation, all these terror attacks were carried out by Ukrainian intelligence and its agents.