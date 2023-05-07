Wagner PMC advances in Artyomovsk, group’s founder says

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The units of the Wagner private military company have advanced in Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut in Ukraine) and Ukrainian troops still control 2.37 square kilometers, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner PMC, said.

"Today, the advance by the Wagner PMC units amounted up to 280 meters in various directions. We’ve advanced by 53,000 meters. The enemy still controls 2.37 square kilometers," Prigozhin’s press service quoted him as saying on its Telegram channel. "We are advancing, expecting ammunition," he added.

On Sunday, May 7, Prigozhin said that the Wagner PMC would receive ammunition and arms to continue fighting. Earlier, he said that the Wagner units would remain at their positions in Artyomovsk until May 9 and then pull out "to rear bases to lick their wounds" and prevent personnel losses. He also asserted that the Wagner PMC experienced a shortage of ammunition.