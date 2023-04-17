Dutch intelligence names Russia, China biggest threats to national security

THE HAGUE, April 17. /TASS/. The Dutch intelligence agency AIVD believes that Russia and China pose the biggest threat to the interests of the country, the agency said in a statement on Monday.

According to Dutch experts "Russia does not hesitate to use a wide range of means to hurt the West in order to improve its own [geopolitical] position." Experts say in particular that "Moscow weaponizes its energy sector to inflict damage on Western economies."

Suspected cyberattacks, espionage, including digital espionage, and attempts to interfere in internal affairs, are also cited by the statement as methods that have allegedly been used by Russia to achieve its goals.

According to the statement, the Netherlands expelled 17 Russian diplomats in February 2022 for supposed illegal activities on the territory of the country. Earlier this month, Dutch intelligence also prevented an alleged Russian spy from being hired to work at the International Criminal Court.

The statement also reads that while Chinese trade and research companies act as major partners for the Dutch economy, they simultaneously "pose a real threat to Dutch economic security."