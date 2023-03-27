Germany’s 18 Leopard 2 tanks delivered to Ukraine — Der Spiegel

BERLIN, March 27. /TASS/. The 18 Leopard 2 tanks promised by the German government to Kiev have been delivered to Ukraine, Der Spiegel magazine has said, citing its own sources.

Approximately two months after the decision by the German authorities to supply 18 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, the vehicles have been handed over to Kiev. The last tanks, according to Der Spiegel, left Germany at the end of last week and have now crossed the Ukrainian border. About 40 infantry fighting vehicles Marder also arrived in the combat zone. The German government, keeps the exact route of arms supplies secret for security reasons, the magazine says.

Initially, Germany promised to supply 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine. However, there were not enough models for a tank battalion, and Berlin decided to send four more vehicles to Kiev.