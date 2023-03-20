Taiwanese army starts military drills involving Air Force, Navy — report

HONG KONG/XIANGGANG, March 20. /TASS/. The Taiwanese armed forces on Monday started military exercises involving the Air Force and the Navy to enhance the capability for joint combat operations, the island’s Central News Agency reported.

The drills will run until Thursday. They involve F-16Vs and Mirage-2000 5s fighter jets, Indigenous Defense Fighters supersonic fighter jets, P-3C anti-submarine and maritime surveillance aircraft, S-70C anti-submarine warfare helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles, according to the news agency. In addition, a workshop has been organized at an air base in eastern Taiwan where pilots provide training in F-16Vs, Mirage-2000 5s and IDF fighting capabilities.

The report said the exercises are taking place "amid rising tensions in the strait area as Chinese warplanes regularly enter Taiwan air defense identification zone and warships approach Taiwanese waters."

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army regularly sends its planes and ships toward Taiwan following a visit to the island by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in August last year. China regards trips like that as provocations and interference in China'’ internal affairs.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949, but Beijing regards it as an integral part of China.