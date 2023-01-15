Russia’s top brass warns of provocations by Kiev to obtain more weapons from West

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is attempting to exert more pressure on the West through provocations against Russia in order to get more weapons, a coordination headquarters at the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the Russian Federation’s Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response, "In the wake of the Ukrainian Army’s military failures and ahead of a NATO defense ministers meeting in [Germany’s] Ramstein on January 20, the Kiev regime is trying to put more pressure on public opinion in Western countries by means of such resounding provocations in order to secure more large-scale supplies of the latest weapons and military hardware for Ukrainian forces.".