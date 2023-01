MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Russian forces killed over 110 Ukrainian troops along the Donetsk frontline in the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"Russian forces continue to advance along the Donetsk frontline. Over 110 Ukrainian troops were killed in artillery fire and through the activities of Russian forces, while two infantry fighting vehicles, five armored combat vehicles and seven cars were destroyed," Konashenkov noted.