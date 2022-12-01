Unlicensed production of Soviet weapons in Europe to violate copyright — federal service

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The United States is instigating violations of international law by its speculations about the need for resuming the production of military equipment in Europe under Soviet licenses for subsequent supplies to Ukraine, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said on its website.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in an interview with CNN on November 30, came up with an idea of resuming the production of Soviet-designed combat systems at enterprises of the countries once affiliated with the former Warsaw Treaty Organization in order to supply these weapons to Kiev. As the service said, within the framework of cooperation with the USSR, the member-states of the Warsaw Treaty Organization did receive fraternal assistance in organizing the production of Soviet models of weapons and military equipment on their territory.

"By calling for the resumption of the production of military equipment under Soviet licenses for its subsequent transfer to Ukraine, the US leadership, without being a party to those agreements and without bearing any responsibility for this, is pushing its allies towards violations of the fundamental norms of international law in the field of conventional arms control," the statement reads.

The service said that in this connection Russia will reserve the right to take "corresponding retaliatory measures."