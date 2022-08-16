Russia to build four advanced missile attack early warning radars — chief designer

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. Russia will build cutting-edge Voronezh-type ballistic missile early warning radar stations in four directions, Chief Designer of the Missile Early Warning System, CEO of the Vympel Corporation Sergey Boyev said on Tuesday.

Work is currently underway to build the radars in the South and the North and two more directions - the Far East and the North-West - are being developed, he specified.

As was reported earlier, the upgraded Voronezh-type radar stations will be easier to operate through automation. The combat team of a new radar station will also employ fewer personnel.

The Russian missile early warning system is made up of the space-based component that integrates Tundra satellites and the ground-based segment of a network of Voronezh-type radars that cover all missile-threat directions by its continuous radar field. The system is designed to spot within the shortest time possible and lock on ballistic missiles launched against the territory of Russia and its allies.