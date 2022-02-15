Ukraine’s request for consultations under Vienna Document groundless — Russia

VIENNA, February 15. /TASS/. Russia regards as groundless Ukraine’s request for consultations in the OSCE in accordance with the Vienna Document on confidence-building measures in connection with Russia’s scheduled military exercises, the Russian delegation to the Vienna negotiations on military security and arms control talks said on Tuesday.

"Over the past few days, the already troubled information space saw frequent reports regarding Ukraine’s groundless request for employing the consultations and cooperation mechanism under Chapter 3 of the 2011 Vienna Document on confidence and security building measures in connection with Russia’s routine and scheduled military exercises," the delegation said in its Telegram channel.

On Tuesday, the OSCE is holding consultations behind closed doors at Ukraine’s request over what was described as unusual military activity along the Russian-Ukrainian border. Russia does not participate in the meeting. Russia’s chief delegate to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, Konstantin Gavrilov, has told TASS Russia notified the OSCE it would be absent from the consultations requested by Ukraine, because it does not carry out any unusual military activity.

Russia will not participate in next week’s joint meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council and Forum for Security Cooperation and it objects to the adoption of any decisions there. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba mentioned the possibility of initiating such a meeting on February 18, adding that recommendations for joint actions would be discussed.

The OSCE Vienna Document on confidence and security building measures was adopted in November 2011. It envisages inspections by the OSCE member-states of certain areas and military units for monitoring military activity. The member-states annually exchange information about their armed forces, main weapon systems, defense planning and military budgets.