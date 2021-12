WASHINGTON, December 21. /TASS/. US authorities believe that the security talks with Russia will begin soon after January 1, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a press conference Tuesday.

Speaking about the discussion of security with Moscow, bilaterally, via the Russia-NATO Council and within the OSCE, he noted: "I think you’ll see relatively early in the new year engagements in all those areas to see if we can advance the differences diplomatically.".