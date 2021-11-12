Belarus ready to ensure its security with Russia’s help, if necessary — defense minister

MINSK, November 12. /TASS/. Belarus has the military potential to ensure its security, with Russia’s help, if necessary, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said in a statement on Friday.

"Belarus’ Armed Forces are ready to respond toughly to any threats. The country’s challenges and threats response system makes it possible for us to ensure the country’s security, including with the help of our key strategic ally - the Russian Federation, if necessary," he said.

"We are ready to defend the border of the Union State [of Russia and Belarus] and deploy the necessary group of troops to any direction," he stressed.

He called on "hotheads not to overestimate their possibilities." "The language of ultimatums, threats and blackmailing is unacceptable," he said, adding that attempts at intimidating and accusing Belarus force it "to respond to the situation appropriately."

The Russian defense ministry reported on Wednesday that two Tu-160 strategic bombers and Belarusian Su-30SM fighter jects performed a patrolling flight over Belarus. According to the ministry, the patrolling flight was geared to ensure military security of the Union State and was not aimed against any third countries.