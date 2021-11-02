Putin stresses need to introduce AI in developing unmanned combat aviation

SOCHI, November 2. /TASS/. Russia must introduce advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, in developing unmanned combat aviation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a defense industry meeting on Tuesday.

"We need to continue work on them [unmanned aerial vehicles], keep working as intensively as we have been doing lately. I also mean using artificial intelligence, state-of-the-art achievements of technology and science," the Russian president said

The Russian leader recommended the domestic defense industry to use more broadly its own experience gained in the course of the combat employment of drones and also analytical data.

The Russian president said that over 2,000 drones were operational in the Russian Army at present.

Russian Aerospace Force Commander-in-Chief Sergei Surovikin delivered a report on this issue at the defense industry meeting.