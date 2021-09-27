Pacific Fleet’s Varyag to practice firing Vulkan missile system at sea during drills

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The flagship of the Pacific Fleet, the guards missile cruiser Varyag, has sailed from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky for exercises to destroy a simulated enemy ship using the Vulkan missile system, the Pacific Fleet’s press service told TASS Monday.

''The drills will take place at one of the naval shooting ranges in the Peter the Great Gulf. During the exercises, the crew will work out an entire algorithm for performing a combat exercise at sea by the main missile system against a surface target that will simulate a mock enemy ship,'' the press service said.

According to the Pacific Fleet, the Varyag’s crew will practice a joint missile strike with one of the fleet's submarines in one of the areas of the drills. The crew will be taking aim at a naval target board.

More than 10 Pacific Fleet warships and supply vessels will be deployed to seal off the practice area and ensure the safety of civilian navigation.