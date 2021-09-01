Militants fire 25 unguided rockets into Syria’s Hama, killing child - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. A child was killed and nine civilians were wounded when the Syrian village of Jurin, Hama Province, came under shelling from Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham terrorists (outlawed in Russia), Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Wednesday.

"On September 1, at about 4:30 p.m., militants of the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization opened fire with a multiple rocket launcher from the area of Duwayr al-Akrad (12 kilometers northeast of Salma) into Jurin village in Al Ghab Valley (13 kilometers southeast of Salma), launching 25 unguided rockets," he said at a briefing.

Kulit added that as a result of the terrorist strike, "a child was killed and nine civilians sustained wounds of varying severity."

In the past 24 hours, 23 incidents of shelling by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) were documented in the regions of Idlib, Latakia and Aleppo. Three episodes of shelling by Turkey-controlled illegal armed groups were recorded in the Tell Rifaat area.

"The Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Parties calls on the commanders of illegal armed groups to stop armed provocations and to embark on the path of peaceful settlement in the areas under their control," Kulit said.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.

On December 29, 2014, Russia’s Supreme Court handed down a ruling declaring the Jabhat al-Nusra jihadist group to be a terrorist organization. It is outlawed in Russia.