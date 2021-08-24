Russia’s top brass inks deal on delivery of latest artillery guns to troops

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry signed a contract at the Army 2021 international military-technical forum on the delivery of the latest Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled artillery guns to the Russian troops, the ministry announced on Tuesday.

"A state contract has been signed for the delivery of 152mm 2S35 self-propelled artillery guns of the Koalitsiya-SV multiservice artillery system," the ministry said.

The contract was signed between the Defense Ministry and the Urals Transport Machine-Building Enterprise, it added.

The 2S35 Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled howitzer is designated to destroy a potential enemy’s command posts, communications centers, artillery and mortar batteries, the armor, including tanks, anti-tank weapons, air and ballistic missile defense systems and manpower.