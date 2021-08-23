Pandemic did not slow down Russia's naval shipbuilding — Putin

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 23. /TASS/. Russia's naval shipbuilders kept building up the pace of creating advanced ships in defiance of the adverse coronavirus pandemic conditions, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday at a keel-laying ceremony for new combat ships and submarines to be built for the Russian Navy.

"Despite the pandemic-related restrictions you (shipbuilders) kept building up the pace of creating new up-to-date combat ships and supply vessels. Moreover, you did your utmost to achieve their commissioning ahead of time," Putin said.

He addressed special words of thanks to all those involved in shipbuilding projects: workers, shipyard engineers and staffers of design bureaus.

Putin stressed that ambitious work was to be accomplished in years to come under state defense contracts and to meet the targets identified in the state program for armaments to ensure that in six years' time, in 2027 the share of up-to-date naval ships should achieve 70%.

"I am certain that shipbuilders and naval sailors will continue to cope well with their tasks and to exert every effort to create new modern ships for the Navy and to maintain Russia's status of a leading naval power," Putin said.

He issued orders to lay the keels for naval ships at three shipyards - in Severodvinsk, St. Petersburg and Komsomolsk-on-Amur. In conclusion, he congratulated all participants upon the beginning of large-scale work to develop the Russian Navy.

"This is another long stride in strengthening the security of the Russian state. I am certain that the workers, engineers and naval sailors who will oversee the new ships to be built will perfectly cope with their tasks," Putin concluded.