FSB nabs 45 underground gunmakers in nationwide sweep

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has carried out a countrywide raid to take down 45 clandestine gunmakers in 25 Russian regions, seizing more than 270 weapons, almost 440 artillery munitions, and more than 26,500 bullets, while also shutting down 32 bootleg firearms workshops, the FSB told TASS on Monday.

"The Federal Security Service joined forces with the Russian Interior Ministry and the National Guard to foil the activities of 45 residents across 25 regions of the country who were involved in restoring the combat characteristics of civilian weapons in underground workshops and selling them," TASS was told. The special operation was conducted in July in Moscow, Crimea, and the Leningrad Region in particular.

"As a result, 272 Russian and foreign-manufactured weapons were taken out of illegal circulation along with an improvised shooting device (‘a retractable pen’), 439 artillery munitions and mines, 65 hand grenades, more than 26,500 various caliber ammo products, 130 kilograms of explosive devices (gun powder, TNT, ammonal), 256 fuses of various modifications and 20 silencers. The activities of 32 clandestine workshops where weapons were modernized, and ammo was produced were shut down," the FSB added.