New Sukhoi jet fighter to feature maximum standardization with Su-57

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, July 20. /TASS/. The new Sukhoi jet fighter will have maximum standardization with the Su-57 plane in order to decrease the price, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov told journalists Tuesday.

"We must […] standardize it with the Su-57 in terms of weapons, components, constructive solutions as much as possible in order to, maybe, make some components cheaper, so that this machine becomes cheaper than the Su-35," he said.

The development of a new light single-engine plane was first disclosed by an aviation industry source in May. The source told TASS that the new plane would be able to go supersonic and have low radar visibility.