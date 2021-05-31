Russia reliably protected against military threats, says security chief

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russia is reliably protected against military threats while its economy has proven its viability and ability to withstand external pressure, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview with the government newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta on Monday.

Russia’s security chief summed up the results of implementing the country’s previous national security strategy.

This document adopted in late 2015 contributed to preserving internal stability in society and building up Russia’s economic, political, military, and spiritual potentials, Patrushev stressed.

"Reliable protection from military dangers and military threats has been ensured. The tasks of ensuring territorial integrity, sovereign, state, and public security are being solved at the proper level," the security chief said.

Over these years, "the level of terrorist activity has been cut substantially" and "the Russian economy has demonstrated its viability and ability to withstand external pressure," he added.

The national security strategy needs to be adjusted every six years, and work on the new draft of the document took about a year," he said.