Belgorod nuclear submarine carrier with Poseidon nuke drones to serve in Pacific — source

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. The Belgorod special-purpose nuclear submarine will serve in the Pacific Ocean after passing state trials and commissioning, a source close to Defense Ministry told TASS.

"According to preliminary information, the Belgorod submarine will serve in the Pacific Ocean after commissioning. However, it would be able to perform missions in any location of the World Ocean," he said.

TASS does not have any commentary by Sevmash, the Belgorod manufacturer, on this point.

Earlier, a TASS source revealed that the Belgorod would enter state trials in May 2021. Another source disclosed that, in addition to the Poseidon nuclear drones, the submarine will carry the AS-15 deep-sea nuclear station.

The Project 09852 Poseidon submarine - the first ever carrier of Poseidon nuclear underwater drones - was launched on April 23, 2019. The submarine was initially scheduled for commissioning in 2020. According to TASS information, this did not pan out because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the current armament program, three special-purpose submarines will be built before 2027.