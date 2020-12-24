Russian army is not going to get involved in arms race, says chief of General Staff

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russia will push ahead with its efforts for stabilizing the world situation and developing its armed forces without getting involved in the arms race, the chief of Russia’s General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, told a news briefing for foreign military attaches on Thursday.

"Next year Russia’s Defense Ministry will go ahead with efforts to create conditions for stabilizing the situation at the global and regional levels and to ensure the steady and balanced development of the army and the navy for the sake of the country’s peaceful socio-economic development without getting involved in a costly arms race," Gerasimov said.

He said that Russia’s armed forces were capable of neutralizing any threats to the country’s security and firmly protecting the national interests of Russia and its allies.