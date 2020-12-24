Russian Defense Ministry improves airspace reconnaissance in border areas

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry in 2020 reinforced its system of airspace reconnaissance along the country’s borders and boosted the firepower of the air defense systems, Chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, told a news briefing for foreign military attaches on Thursday.

"The air defense system was being upgraded. First and foremost, the system of airspace reconnaissance along our border zones was being reinforced," Gerasimov said, adding that it enabled a faster response to airspace violations.

"The firepower capabilities of air defense systems, including those for struggle against cruise missiles were stepped up," he said.

About 1,700 pieces of military equipment, including armored vehicles, missiles, artillery and other weapons, were provided for the military districts, the Northern Fleet and the Airborne Force.

"For maintaining Russia’s security at sea green and blue water ships are being built and the infrastructure of naval bases is being improved," Gerasimov said.