Russia successfully test-fires new ABM interceptor missile

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Aerospace Force has successfully test-fired a new missile of the country’s anti-ballistic missile (ABM) defense system at the Sary-Shagan proving ground in Kazakhstan, the Defense Ministry of Russia announced on Wednesday.

"The new interceptor missile of the ABM system reliably confirmed its stated characteristics after a series of tests while the combat teams successfully accomplished the task, striking the notional target with the pre-set accuracy," Commander of Aerospace Force ABM Defense Formation Major-General Sergei Grabchuk said.

Last time, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported about the test-launch of a new interceptor missile from the Sary-Shagan proving ground on July 2, 2019. The interceptor missile also successfully coped with its task, striking the notional target with the required accuracy.

Russia’s ABM system operational in the Aerospace Force is designed to defend the country against strikes by a potential enemy’s aerospace attack weapons.