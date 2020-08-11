Teams of Iskander tactical missile systems go on alert in drills in Russia’s northwest

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The teams of Iskander tactical missile systems from the Western Military District’s all-arms army went on alert during drills in the Leningrad Region, the District’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The personnel of the missile brigade of the Western Military District’s all-arms army stationed in the Leningrad Region went on alert in a combat readiness check as part of a special tactical exercise," the press office said in a statement.

The teams of Iskander missile systems will practice launches at the Luzhsky training ground at various time of day and night both on firing positions and from the march, the statement says.

The personnel will sharpen the skills of reconnoitering enemy air and ground targets and repelling an attack by subversive and reconnaissance groups, according to the statement.

"The inspection involves about 300 personnel and over 40 items of armament and military and special hardware of the missile formation," the press office specified.

The Iskander-M tactical missile system is designated to destroy enemy air and anti-ballistic missile defenses and also other vital facilities at a distance of up to 500 km.