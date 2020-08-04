Iskander tactical missile systems to deliver massive strike in southern Russia drills

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Iskander tactical missile systems and Tornado-S multiple rocket launchers will deliver a massive strike during drills that will run in the southern Astrakhan Region this week and involve generals and officers of central military command headquarters, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Drills with missile and artillery troops will run at the training ground in the Astrakhan Region to deliver a massive missile strike by Iskander systems and also by Tornado-S multiple rocket launchers," the statement reads.

The drills will run as a special field exercise to study the experience of employing and operating advanced artillery systems, the press office said.

"The field exercise that will run under the command of Russian Missile Troops and Artillery Chief Lieutenant-General Mikhail Matveyevsky will bring together generals and officers of central military command headquarters, the chiefs of missile troops and artillery in military districts and formations, the commanders of missile and rocket artillery units, the heads of training centers, specialists of the Defense Ministry’s research organizations, and the senior personnel and the teaching staff of the Mikhailovskaya Military Artillery Academy," it said.

The Iskander-M tactical missile system is designated to strike adversary low-sized and site targets to a range of up to 500 km: missile launchers, multiple launch rocket systems, long-range artillery, aircraft and helicopters at aerodromes, command posts and communications centers.