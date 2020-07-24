Latest mobile radar arrives for mountainous air defense force in Siberia

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. /TASS/. A Garmon mobile radar station arrived for a mountainous air defense formation in the Republic of Tyva in Siberia, the press office of the Central Military District reported on Friday.

"The radar arrived for air defense units of a motor rifle formation of the 41st all-arms army. It is designed to detect an air enemy and control the airspace in the interests of short-and medium-range anti-aircraft missile batteries," the press office said in a statement.

In addition, the radar’s team has a radio station for communications. About five minutes are required for a team of three to assemble the radar and prepare it for operation," the statement says.

An operational radar is capable of detecting air targets at ranges of 1 km to 40 km and at an altitude of up to 10 km. The radar can detect air targets moving at a speed of 700 m/s.