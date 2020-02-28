Russia’s Northern Fleet to receive six warships and submarines by year-end

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet will soon receive the nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Vladimir and the frigate Admiral Kasatonov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at the ministry’s board meeting on Friday.
Overall, six warships and submarines are due to arrive for the Northern Fleet by the year-end, the defense chief said.
The share of advanced armament in the Fleet "is rising," Shoigu noted. "This year, the delivery of six surface ships, submarines and boats is planned. In the immediate future, the Fleet will receive the nuclear-powered missile-carrying cruiser Knyaz Vladimir and the frigate Admiral Kasatonov that have successfully passed state trials in the White and Barents Seas," Shoigu stressed.
"Overall, more than 180 items of armament and military hardware adapted for operation in severe Arctic conditions are due to arrive [for the Northern Fleet] by the end of the year," the defense minister said.