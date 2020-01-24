Sri Lanka to host International Army Games contest for first time

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The International Army Games contest ‘Field Kitchen’ will be hosted by Sri Lanka for the first time, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said at a session of the Games’ organizing committee on Friday.
"One of the contests, Field Kitchen, will be hosted by Sri Lanka for the first time," the defense minister commented.
This year, the International Army Games will include 31 competitions that will also run in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Mongolia, Russia and Uzbekistan, Shoigu informed.
"The competitions have become an effective instrument for developing open and trustworthy relations between the defense ministries of various countries," Russia’s defense chief said.