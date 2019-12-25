Russian Baltic Fleet corvette repels enemy warship’s attack with latest torpedo in drills

KALININGRAD, December 25. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet corvette Boiky fired the latest universal torpedo in a force-on-force exercise with the small anti-submarine warfare ship Aleksin, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"Under the drills’ scenario, the corvette Boiky was attacked by a torpedo fired from the small anti-submarine warfare ship Aleksin. The Boiky’s crew employed the latest universal torpedo, launching it from the ship’s Paket system," the press office said in a statement.

The torpedo struck the target with the pre-set accuracy, the data recording equipment showed.

The warships held their duel, firing dummy munitions. Over the period of the drills, both warships fired four torpedoes, which a torpedo recovery boat subsequently found and lifted from the water.

During the drills, the crews also held exercises for the survivability and control of the ship notionally damaged in a battle, as well as air defense drills with passive jamming and anti-saboteur defense with grenade throwing.

The Paket anti-submarine warfare system is designated to destroy submarines and torpedoes in the ship’s close-in range. The Paket issues target acquisition independently or as part of the ship anti-submarine and anti-torpedo system in an automatic or automated mode, using the data of the shipborne sonars and hydro-acoustic stations, and also detects, identifies and determines the parameters of torpedoes attacking the ship.