Kalashnikov presents upgraded Skat-350M UAV at exhibition in Kuala Lumpur

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Kalashnikov Group has presented the upgraded Skat-350M unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with an increased number of data transmission channels at the Defense Services Asia (DSA) International Defense Industry Exhibition and Conference, which is taking place April 20-23 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the company’s press service reported.

"The number of data transmission channels and operating frequency ranges of the upgraded Skat-350M UAV have been significantly increased following an in-depth study of the aircraft's combat experience in the special military operation zone. The UAV’s new technical characteristics, combined with capability to switch channels online, allow it to easily resist enemy electronic warfare systems," the statement reads.

The press service noted that the multifunctional system with the all-weather, high-altitude Skat-350M UAV has long been one of the most sought-after aerial reconnaissance aircraft in the Russian special military operation zone in Ukraine. Its systems, components, and software are undergoing continuous upgrading.

The company noted that during 2025, Kalashnikov made more than 40 modifications to the UAV’s ground control station software and equipped the aircraft with equipment capable of countering spoofing systems. Thanks to optical navigation using preloaded maps, the drone can now perform missions using a false GPS signal broadcast from the ground, even in conditions where GPS is suppressed or completely absent.

According to the press service, the UAV has detected and subsequently destroyed thousands of enemy targets, including Leopard and Abrams tanks, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, Neptune anti-ship missile systems, small unmanned boats, numerous firing positions, reconnaissance and attack UAV command posts, ammunition and attack UAV depots, militant training centers, training bases, and shelters housing Ukrainian army personnel.

Skat-350M

The Skat-350M system is designed for terrain reconnaissance and ground operations support in various weather conditions, including harsh ones, across a wide range of temperatures. It can remain airborne for up to four hours and is characterized by high reliability and wear resistance. Each operational sortie covers a distance of at least 240 km. The UAV achieves its highest combat effectiveness when operating in tandem with the group’s Kub family of guided loitering munitions. All Kalashnikov aircraft are integrated with unique, proprietary software that creates and enables the use of a unified information space for executing missions of any complexity and type, 24/7.