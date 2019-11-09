Russian military police conduct patrols along two routes in Syria near Turkish border

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. A convoy of the Russian military police conducted patrols along two routes near the Syrian-Turkish border on Saturday, including near the town of Kobani (Ain al-Arab), Major-General Yuri Borenkov, chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters on Saturday.

"On November 9, Russian military police continued to conduct patrols on the Kobani-Dalak-Magara route in the Aleppo province and the Ain Isa-Sweidia-Kabir route in al-Hasakah province," he said.

According to the general, work is underway in Syria to find a peace solution to the conflict and to facilitate Syrians in restoring peaceful life.

On October 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a ten-item memorandum at a summit in Sochi on joint efforts in northeastern Syria. Among the items was deployment of Russian military police and Syrian border guards to the Syrian areas bordering Turkey, which are beyond the area of Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring. The forces are to facilitate the withdrawal of Kurdish units and weapons at a distance of 30 kilometers from the Syrian border with Turkey. The first patrols were conducted east of the Euphrates on November 1, the second - near Ayn al-Arab on November 5, and the third - in the area between Qamishli and al-Malikiyah on November 8.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill the tasks assigned to them after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. They regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on aiding the refugees who are returning to their homes and evacuating civilians from the war-torn country’s de-escalation zones.