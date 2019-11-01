Russian fighter jets scrambled 12 times on interception missions in last week

Russia’s Su-27 fighter intercepts US, Swedish spy jets over the Baltic Sea

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russian fighter jets have been scrambled 12 times on interception missions in the last week, the Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper quoted the Russian Defense Ministry as saying.

According to the defense ministry, 20 foreign aircraft conducted reconnaissance near Russian borders. The defense ministry said that violations of Russian airspace were prevented.

The defense ministry added that Russian pilots performed 242 sorties at 71 aerodromes in the last week.

The newspaper also reported that over the last week, the Russian military received a Tu-95MS aircraft, Ka-52 helicopters and BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles in the framework of the state defense order.