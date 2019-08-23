CIS top brass approve draft proposal to bolster military cooperation to 2025

DUSHANBE, August 23. /TASS/. The Committee of the Chiefs of the General Staff of the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) Armed Forces has approved the draft Concept for the Development of Military Cooperation of the CIS States by 2025. Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Army General Valery Gerasimov said, summing up the results of the session.

"The draft Concept for the Development of Military Cooperation of the CIS States by 2025 has been approved. This document has a program nature. It determines the tasks of our cooperation in the sphere of defense and military security in the midterm," the chief of the General Staff reported.

He noted that the session was held in a business and constructive atmosphere. "More than 10 current issues of military cooperation were discussed as part of the agenda," Gerasimov reported.