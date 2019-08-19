Baltic Fleet’s missile corvettes to hold artillery live-fire drills

KALININGRAD, August 19. /TASS/. Small missile ships and boats and auxiliary vessels of the Baltiysk naval base started anti-ship and air defense drills with an artillery live-fire exercise, the Baltic Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"After practicing combat training missions at their home station, the warships of the Baltiysk naval base have taken to the sea for drills where they will accomplish a set of assignments until the end of the week," the press office said in a statement.

The drills involve about 10 warships and auxiliary vessels, the press office specified.

At the Fleet’s sea ranges, the warships will accomplish a series of anti-ship and air defense measures and perform live-fire artillery exercises of various complexity against air and naval targets, the statement says.

Aircraft and helicopters of the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation will be actively involved in the drills to provide for combat training assignments. The landing of the amphibious assault force onto rough terrain of the Baltic Sea coast at the Khmelyovka training range in the Kaliningrad Region will be a major stage of the drills.